iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $126.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

