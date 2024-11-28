iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.76 and traded as low as $27.27. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 102,622 shares trading hands.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $686.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the period.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.