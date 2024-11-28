iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Stock Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and traded as high as $75.95. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF shares last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 6,720 shares traded.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.14% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

