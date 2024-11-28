iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRHY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3011 per share. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

