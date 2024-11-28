iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,933.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,903,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,478,000 after buying an additional 3,775,150 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 528.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,636,000 after purchasing an additional 573,840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 499,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 297,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter.

HYG opened at $79.88 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

