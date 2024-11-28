iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 1832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF
The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.
