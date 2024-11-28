iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.11 and last traded at $66.10, with a volume of 1832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.22.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.2013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

About iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock. Syntrinsic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF ( NASDAQ:PABU Free Report ) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF comprises 0.8% of Syntrinsic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Syntrinsic LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

