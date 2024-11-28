iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1309775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 188,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 128,872 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 118,188 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,574,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

