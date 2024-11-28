iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.62 and last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 1309775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
