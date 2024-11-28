Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Up 1.4 %

JWEL stock opened at C$36.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.39. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$23.98 and a twelve month high of C$37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$36.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamieson Wellness

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Senior Officer Regan Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.69, for a total transaction of C$224,847.00. Also, Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total value of C$817,380.54. Insiders have sold a total of 32,402 shares of company stock worth $1,100,612 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.