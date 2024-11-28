John Maher Acquires 6,134 Shares of GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC) Stock

GrainCorp Limited (ASX:GNC – Get Free Report) insider John Maher acquired 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$8.10 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,685.40 ($32,263.25).

GrainCorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.29.

GrainCorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. GrainCorp’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

