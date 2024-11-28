JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 303,680 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $57.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.