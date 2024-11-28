Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI) Announces $0.16 Dividend

Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:KHPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.159 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

KHPI traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161. Kensington Hedged Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.36.

