Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$943,941.33 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.16, for a total value of C$943,941.33.
Kinaxis stock opened at C$179.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$161.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$156.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$179.63.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
