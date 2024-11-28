Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$943,941.33 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2024

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) Director Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.16, for a total value of C$943,941.33.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Kinaxis stock opened at C$179.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.60, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$161.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$156.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$132.93 and a 12 month high of C$179.63.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.04. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of C$165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KXS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.67.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

