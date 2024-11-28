Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Shares Up 37.6% – Still a Buy?

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 37.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

