Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCO. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 795,961 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,460,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,700,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 202.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 62,942 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCO opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $77.84 and a 1-year high of $115.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $386,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. This represents a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

