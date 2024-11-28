Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 18.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after buying an additional 97,039 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAS opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.