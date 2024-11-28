Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 728.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $405.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20 and a beta of 1.64. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $229.65 and a 1-year high of $406.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.03.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

