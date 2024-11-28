Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,135 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 695,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,835,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 677,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 592,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 197,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 25.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 459,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,222 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.37. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

