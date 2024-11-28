Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 234 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,674 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,206,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,497,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,637,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,344,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,595,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 358,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $63.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.08 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,608.72. This trade represents a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

