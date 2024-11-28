Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,200 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Cadence Design Systems makes up 0.3% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $413,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,204.98. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,866,636. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $304.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.77 and a 200-day moving average of $284.12. The firm has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.29 and a 12 month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.