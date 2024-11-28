Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $458,969.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 491,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,119.66. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.
- On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.
- On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.
- On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.
- On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.
- On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.
Legacy Housing stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $630.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $29.31.
LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
