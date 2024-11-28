Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $458,969.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $458,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 491,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,119.66. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Thursday, November 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $289,732.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 500 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $13,655.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 16,268 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $447,695.36.

On Monday, November 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,700 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $196,889.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $435,960.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $35,126.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $457,066.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $139,021.52.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 0.8 %

Legacy Housing stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $630.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 3.3% in the third quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGH

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.