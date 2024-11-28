Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 63.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 21,707.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 4,512.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $21.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

View Our Latest Report on LBTYA

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.