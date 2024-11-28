Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Trading Down 4.4% – Should You Sell?

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 117,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 366,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Liberty Latin America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $608,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $5,203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 304.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

