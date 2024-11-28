Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.71 and last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 43394 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.71.

Life & Banc Split Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$441.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.07.

Get Life & Banc Split alerts:

Life & Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Life & Banc Split’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Insider Activity

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of Life & Banc Split stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total transaction of C$52,038.00.

(Get Free Report)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.