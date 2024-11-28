LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

LiveWorld, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVWD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

LiveWorld, Inc, a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs.

