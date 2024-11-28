Long X. Nghiem Sells 57,300 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.34, for a total transaction of C$592,596.60.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$847.15 million, a PE ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$8.43 and a 12 month high of C$14.73.
Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
