Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,005,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,354,636 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,974,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,328,000 after acquiring an additional 258,460 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 765.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 878,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 776,608 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,811,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 711,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 302,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.42. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

