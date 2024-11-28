Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $9.79 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,791,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.18% of Sensata Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,059,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $189,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after buying an additional 658,728 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,423,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after acquiring an additional 826,353 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,551,000 after acquiring an additional 252,061 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

ST stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $30.43 and a 52-week high of $43.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

