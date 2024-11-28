Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 20,959 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,959 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $10,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,679,000 after buying an additional 64,180 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $230,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQC opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

