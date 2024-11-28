Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 7,408 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.29% of Kemper worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 5,590.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kemper Stock Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.85. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.28. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Kemper’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

