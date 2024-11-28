Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) Shares Down 17.6% – What’s Next?

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MAANF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 6,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Profile

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel products, and related by-products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers steel plates, including hot and cold-rolled thin plates, galvanized plates, coil-coating plates, and medium plates; section steel products, such as H-shaped steel and medium-shaped steel; high-speed wire rod and hot-rolled reinforcing steel products; and train wheels and wheel rims.

