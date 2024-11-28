MayTech Global Investments LLC Has $17.38 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 90,498 shares during the quarter. DexCom accounts for 2.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 1,683.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,932,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,102 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $190,532,000 after buying an additional 876,739 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in DexCom by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,471,000 after buying an additional 435,401 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 2,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 387,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 369,587 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $276,538,000 after acquiring an additional 353,019 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXCM opened at $78.10 on Thursday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,431 shares of company stock worth $399,319. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

