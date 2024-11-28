McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in McKesson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after buying an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,183,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,763,000 after acquiring an additional 47,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCK traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $626.38. The company had a trading volume of 543,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,676. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $431.35 and a 1-year high of $637.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.92. The stock has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

