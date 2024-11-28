MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) is MayTech Global Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 6.2% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $47,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,044.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,024.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,864.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on MELI
MercadoLibre Profile
MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.