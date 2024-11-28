MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $22.89 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 615,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485,860 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $22,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $66.05 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.33.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. The trade was a 41.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $650,740.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,644 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,469.88. This represents a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,163,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,288,758. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLTR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

