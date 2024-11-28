Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OUKPY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 20,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,195. Metso Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

