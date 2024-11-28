MidCap Financial Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MFICL)

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

NASDAQ MFICL opened at $25.84 on Thursday. MidCap Financial Investment has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

