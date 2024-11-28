Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR) Raised to “Moderate Buy” at Raymond James

Mount Logan Capital (TSE:MAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Mount Logan Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.52. Mount Logan Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.87.

Insider Activity at Mount Logan Capital

In other Mount Logan Capital news, Director Edward Goldthorpe bought 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,458.00.

About Mount Logan Capital

Marret Resource Corp. focuses on natural resource lending activities in Canada. The company engages in investing in public and private debt securities of companies in various natural resource sectors comprising energy, base and precious metals, and other commodities, as well as companies involved in exploration and development activities.

