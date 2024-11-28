Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Director Purchases $11,600.00 in Stock

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) Director Yvette Dapremont Bright purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.60 per share, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,147.60. This trade represents a 5.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Myers Industries stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.23. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Myers Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,956,000 after buying an additional 182,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Myers Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,572,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Myers Industries by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,480,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Myers Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 35,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

