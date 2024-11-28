NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 50.9% in November

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NanoVibronix Stock Performance

NAOV opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.51. NanoVibronix has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc, through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.

