NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) Short Interest Down 50.9% in November

NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,200 shares, a drop of 50.9% from the October 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NanoVibronix Stock Performance
NAOV opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.51. NanoVibronix has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67.
NanoVibronix Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NanoVibronix
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.