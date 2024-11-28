National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $362,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.