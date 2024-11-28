National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $362,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in Unilever by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 17.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.46 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.73.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

