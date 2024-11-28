National Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of National Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 607,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,073,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after acquiring an additional 60,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bakala Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bakala Capital LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BNDX stock opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

