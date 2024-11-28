Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

NBH stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

