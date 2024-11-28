Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0542 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Price Performance
NBH stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $11.41.
About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
