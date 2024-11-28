Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $61,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

