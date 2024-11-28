New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.05-3.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NYSE:NJR opened at $51.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

