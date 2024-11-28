Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Short Interest Down 53.2% in November

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTZ remained flat at $24.80 during trading on Thursday. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,028. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

Get Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%.

About Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026

newtek business services corp. has been in business since 1998, servicing over 100,000 business accounts in all 50 states. newtek aims to provide real-time, state-of-the-art content and business services in order to become the definitive destination for business owners across the united states. we are: a credible business partner with over $100 million of stockholders equity, over $160 million in revenues and over 100,000 business accounts we have operated as a publicly traded company for over eleven years, currently under sarbanes-oxley regulation all of our corporate data, as well as your company data, is stored in our military-strength facility in arizona, which is both sas-70 type ii and pci compliant we have fully transparent financial statements which can be found online in our investor relations section, http://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.