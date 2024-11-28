NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
NN Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,687. NN Group has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.
NN Group Company Profile
