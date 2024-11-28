NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NN Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,687. NN Group has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.22.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.