Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.54. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

