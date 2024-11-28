Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 560 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 304,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $97.14 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.74.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

