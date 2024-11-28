Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $395.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $287.27 and a 1-year high of $400.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

