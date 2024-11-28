Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $21,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,347 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after acquiring an additional 507,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,640,082,000 after acquiring an additional 96,549 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shell by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,405,000 after acquiring an additional 422,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,672 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.91. 3,006,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,838. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.34 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.